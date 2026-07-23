Angel Naydenov: The deployment of American planes does not make us a participant in the war

The new US request for the deployment of tanker planes comes as a result of the resumption of American strikes against Iran. Instead of having a serious debate between political parties on the topic, we have witnessed political hysteria and abuse of people's fears. Is there a change in the risks now from the situation before, when the planes were deployed at the Sofia airport? My answer is no. The Ministry of Defense stated that the American side will provide the logistics and refueling of the planes itself. "Bezmer" Airbase is listed in our 2006 agreement with the US as one of the sites for joint use.

This was stated in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS by former Defense Minister Angel Naydenov, who commented on the topic of the American tanker aircraft at the "Bezmer" airbase.

"The conflict in the Middle East is escalating. The US is now also focusing on hitting civilian infrastructure sites, I'm talking about bridges and power plants. This is a response to every ship fired on in the Strait of Hormuz, because the first priority is now to guarantee free navigation in the strait," he added.

"Iran is expanding the geography of its strikes in the region, now including Jordan. The deployment of American aircraft in our country does not make us a country and a participant in the war. There are countries throughout Europe that provide logistics to the US, including our neighbors. We are not more threatened than them. The Minister of Defense announced that there is no threat to Bulgaria's national security. We saw what measures the Ministry of Interior is taking, we also heard from the American military command in Europe, which announced that it will provide protection. For me, the "Bezmer" airbase is very well protected," Angel Naydenov was categorical.