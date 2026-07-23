Report of oil product leakage from the tanker "Kairos" near Sozopol

Waste oil product is leaking from the tanker "Kairos" near Sozopol. This was reported to bTV by Lyuboslav Rupov, who takes tourist boat trips in the area. According to him, oily spots are visible on the surface of the sea.

Following reports of possible pollution in the areas of Pomorie, the Burgas district "Sarafovo" and Sozopol, teams of the Executive Agency "Maritime Administration" will conduct a control patrol around the tanker "Kairos", which is anchored in the Burgas Bay. This was announced by the Ministry of Transport.

We recall that the tanker ran aground off the coast of Ahtopol on December 5 last year, after being abandoned by a Turkish tugboat due to bad weather. Its crew was evacuated, and the vessel remained off the coast for ten days. Later, in a specialized operation with three tugboats of the “Bulgarian Maritime Fleet“ Shipping Company, the ship was towed and moved to the Burgas Bay.

A month ago, it became clear that “Kairos“ had been sold to a new owner, who planned to tow the tanker to Turkey, where it would be cut up for scrap.