Yordan Ivanov: With Budget 2026, the cabinet is leading us into a spiral similar to that of the time of Zhan Videnov

With Budget 2026, the cabinet is leading us into a spiral similar to that of the time of Zhan Videnov. It is clear that this is the beginning of a Romanian scenario, which, if measures are not taken, will develop into a Greek scenario at the beginning of next year. This was said in the program "From the Day" on BNT by the Deputy Chairman of DSB Yordan Ivanov.

The rulers are rejecting every one of our proposals, such as reducing capital expenditures and reducing the administration. Rumen Radev's cabinet was given a mandate to make reforms, not to explain why it cannot do them. There is a complete refusal to reform, a refusal to support Bulgarian business, a refusal to support foreign investors. Social security thresholds are also being raised. This is a refusal to solve the problems that GERB and DPS created, Ivanov emphasized.

Only with reforms can we get a budget that is not pro-inflationary in nature, he added.

By not accepting all our proposals, we can say tonight that the budget has been adopted, without waiting for the vote tomorrow, the deputy chairman of DPS noted.

He also commented on the government's foreign policy.

Currently, Europe is solving problems with European security through bilateral and interstate relations. If he wants, Rumen Radev can do Russian propaganda to protect his electorate, but we are against weakening the pan-European policy with decisions such as leaving the "Coalition of the Willing". These are actions that weaken Europe and we are against them, said Yordan Ivanov.

Regarding "Bezmer" - we had no information and could not make a reasoned decision. And now, when Rumen Radev was saying that he had talked about the planes staying, provided that visas for the US were abolished, and they have not been abolished, we will not participate in this justification of the prime minister, said Ivanov.