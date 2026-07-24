Tension in Yambol Region: Ministers and Mayors at a Meeting for Bezmer

Today, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Sports Minister Encho Keryazov are arriving in the Yambol region for urgent talks with local authorities.

The reason for the urgent visit is the escalated tension following the National Assembly's decision to temporarily deploy US military tanker aircraft and up to 250 US military personnel in airbase “Bezmer“ for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026.

Government representatives will meet with the regional governor of Yambol and the mayors of the five affected municipalities – Yambol, Tundzha, Elhovo, Straldzha and Bolyarovo. The five mayors have already come out with a unified and categorical official position against the re-basement of foreign military equipment, arguing with “serious public concern“ among the local population. According to the mayors, the presence of American forces, tied to supporting operations in the Middle East, poses serious risks and could involve the country in foreign conflicts.

Mayors of several villages in the Tundzha municipality will present Minister Stoyanov with an official petition against the deployment of the aircraft, which has already been supported by neighboring settlements in the Sliven region. The mayor of the village of Bezmer, Rosen Rusev, specified that the local community insists on being heard and informed in a timely manner. Meanwhile, a large-scale citizens' protest on the road to the military airport is scheduled for 6:00 PM this evening.