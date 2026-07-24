Slavi Trifonov: Konstantin Prodanov is an ill-mannered scumbag! He should resign as an MP!

If you allow yourself to be rude and ill-mannered with a woman, then you are a weak man, a fool and you miss the first seven years. I knew a great man. His name was Djoko Rosic. He told me in a private conversation: “Slavi, you should know, everything good that I have done in my life, I have done because of a woman.“ And he was right, dear friends. He was right. I would add that I have also done a lot of stupid things because of a woman, but that is quite logical.

And why am I telling you all these things? Yesterday in parliament, Konstantin Prodanov horribly insulted Temenuzhka Petkova. He told her the following, and I quote: “The fact that you swallowed your belly for a snapshot does not make you a model!“ End of quote.

Just to remind you that this is Konstantin Prodanov, who said about Bulgarian pensioners: “Not all two million pensioners will starve to death because of two euros a month.“

Even more disgusting is that when he insulted Temenuzhka Petkova in this humiliating way, applause was heard from the Progressive Bulgaria group. I don't know about you, but I'm disgusted. I prefer to listen to a cavalier and a gentleman like Djoko Rosic than an ill-mannered scumbag like Konstantin Prodanov.

All women are beautiful. All of them. And all women are motivation for men. It's all because of them. From duels to falling on my knees for a marriage proposal.

It is difficult for me to assimilate such an insult, because I was neither brought up that way, nor do I think that way, nor am I that kind of person. After these two blunders, it is quite logical for Konstantin Prodanov to resign as a member of parliament. And if he does, it will be the first decent thing he will have done as a deputy, and I think that all deputies can safely applaud him, especially those from his parliamentary group.

He, of course, will not resign, but this is not because he does not understand what he has done, but because he has no sense of shame.