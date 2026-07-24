Martin Dimitrov: Radev must understand that his days of peace are over today. He got himself into a crisis

The budget vote showed that there is no pilot in the plane, no management program, no plan for reforms. Bulgaria is in a serious political crisis that must be addressed quickly. We want a plan for reforms and these hundreds of things that the State Budget proposed in the three budgets must be removed - we are ready to participate in their further development so that they become part of the budget for next year. This was stated by Martin Dimitrov from “Democratic Bulgaria“ after the final adoption of the state budget plan for 2026, quoted by novini.bg

“The deficit is growing uncontrollably. The first actions in September should be to keep the budget deficit for 2027 below 3%. The high deficit raises inflation and debt and puts Bulgaria in an uncontrolled downward spiral,“ he warned.

According to him, Rumen Radev must understand that his days of calm have ended today: “There will be no 100 days – today is over. He got himself into a crisis that urgently needs to be resolved.“

Ivaylo Mirchev stressed that this budget is harmful to the country and is the path to a debt spiral: “If bad economic times come, Bulgaria may not be able to react.“