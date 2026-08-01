60-year-old woman falls from top of ridge in Stara Planina

A 60-year-old woman from Panagyurishte died on the spot after falling from the top of a ridge in Stara Planina, BTA reported. A group of six people were walking along the trail from the "Goat Wall" hut to the "Echo" hut. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The call was received at 11:07 a.m. Hristo Slivkov from the Mountain Rescue Service in Troyan said that there is a steep section in the area, secured with a railing. The woman slipped and fell, although the tourists were secured with a rope. Rescuers from the Lovech, Troyan and Sopot units participated in the operation.

The mountain rescuer added that a similar incident had occurred at the same location years ago. A man was seriously injured then, but was rescued.