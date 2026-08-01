Elderly man burned alive in his home

A 74-year-old lonely man died agonizingly in a fire trap in his own home in the village of Dobrusha, Vratsa. Huge flames consumed the property and put the emergency services in the region on their toes.

The fiery inferno broke out in the early hours of the day. A signal about the burning house was submitted to the 112 telephone number by neighbors at around 7 a.m. on Friday, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. Firefighters managed to control the element before it spread due to the wind and heat and engulfed neighboring houses. The quick reaction of firefighters saved neighboring properties from complete destruction.

After controlling the element, the most terrible discovery followed. During the inspection of the burnt-out property, the body of its 74-year-old owner, who lived alone in it, was discovered, the Ministry of Interior said. Medics from the emergency team called to the scene only confirmed the grandfather's death.

His body has been taken for an autopsy. The causes of the fire are being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.