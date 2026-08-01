A burning car stopped traffic on the Trakia Motorway in both directions

A burning car temporarily stopped traffic in both directions on the “Trakia“ motorway in the area of the 301st kilometer near Yambol. The incident was reported shortly before 1:00 p.m.

According to police information, no one was injured. The fire spread to dry grass and bushes near the motorway, with wind making it difficult to control.

Two fire trucks were initially sent to the scene. Due to the thick smoke, traffic in both directions is being regulated by “Traffic Police“ teams, and cars are passing with increased caution. Traffic jams also formed in the area.

The work of firefighters and police continues until the situation is fully under control.