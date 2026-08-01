TIR overturned on the Hemus Motorway before Varna: The road was closed

A serious traffic accident (RTA) blocked traffic on the Hemus Motorway in the direction of Varna in the late afternoon of August 1.

A heavy-duty truck (TIR) overturned on the roadway, which forced a complete restriction of traffic in the area immediately before entering the city of Varna.

According to an official announcement from the Road Infrastructure Agency (API), the incident occurred at km 416 of the motorway. “Traffic Police“ teams were immediately sent to the scene to regulate traffic and clarify the causes of the accident. To There is currently no official information about the condition of the driver or other injured vehicles.

Due to the incident and the blocked road, an emergency detour has been introduced for all vehicles traveling to the sea. Traffic is being redirected according to the following scheme: road junction “Slunchevo“ – main road I-2 – village of Topoli – city of Varna. The road agency calls on drivers to drive with increased caution, reasonable speed and to strictly follow the instructions of the police on site.

BTA confirmed that the incident was registered at around 17:54. Photos from the blocked area were also distributed on the user alerts platform “My News“ on Nova TV, where travelers are reporting serious traffic jams in the area. It is expected that clearing the overturned truck will take hours due to the weight of the vehicle.