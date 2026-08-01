Large fire near Godech

About 150 acres of dry grass and bushes are burning in the land of the Godech village of Shuma. This was reported to BTA by the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection (GDPBZN).

The fire alarm was received at 2:32 p.m. Two teams with two vehicles from the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection were sent to the scene.

At 4:30 p.m., an additional team from the Sofia Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection was also sent. Actions are being taken to localize the fire.

The Mayor of Godech Radoslav Asenov is at the scene of the fire.