NRA issued a license for the decommissioning of the third and fourth units of the Kozloduy NPP

The Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA) Tsanko Bachiiski presented a license for the decommissioning of the third and fourth power units of the "Kozloduy" NPP to the Deputy Executive Director of the State Enterprise "Radioactive Waste" (SE RAW) Elisaveta Mladenova, the NRA announced.

The license was issued to the Specialized Division "Decommissioning of Units 1-4" at the State Enterprise for Nuclear Waste. The ceremony was also attended by the Chairman of the Management Board of the state enterprise Sergey Tsochev.

The document is valid for 10 years and gives the right to the State Nuclear Regulatory Agency to carry out the activities for the decommissioning of the third and fourth units of the plant.

The NRA states that the activities should be carried out in compliance with the requirements of the Law on the Safe Use of Nuclear Energy and the subordinate regulations, ensuring the priority of nuclear safety, radiation protection, physical protection and safe management of radioactive waste over all other aspects of the activity.