A woman from Yambol has been missing since July 30, 2026.

The search is on for 80-year-old Stanka Valcheva, who disappeared in the town of Yambol on July 30. She was last seen on Thursday evening in the area between the villages of Vesselinovo and Zavoy near Yambol.

The family is appealing for help from volunteers from the surrounding area. Relatives, friends and police officers are currently involved in the search operation.

According to relatives, the woman suffers from dementia and is hearing impaired, which makes the situation particularly worrying and increases the risk to her health and safety.

The family calls on citizens to immediately call 087 888 4999 or report to 112 if they see Stanka or have information about her whereabouts.

Any signal, even if it seems insignificant, can be crucial for her successful discovery.