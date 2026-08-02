17-year-old fights for his life after electric scooter accident near Karlovo

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a serious electric scooter accident between the villages of Voinyagovo and Dubene.

The accident was reported to the Police Department – Karlovo at around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. According to preliminary data, the young man was driving at a speed that did not comply with road conditions, lost control of the individual electric vehicle and fell heavily on the roadway.

The victim was transported and hospitalized in critical condition. A blood sample was taken for chemical analysis. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified, the press center of the Department of Internal Affairs – Plovdiv reported to BNT.