A 20-year-old boy has died in a serious accident near Burgas. The incident occurred last night, at around 03:30, on the road between Kableshkovo and Burgas, in the area of the “Rudnik“ neighborhood.

According to initial data, the driver lost control of the car, left the roadway and crashed into roadside trees.

The boy died on the spot. The police have determined that the deceased was an unlicensed driver. A blood sample has been taken for chemical analysis.

According to unofficial information, the car has German registration and was owned by a relative of the deceased.