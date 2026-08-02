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20-year-old without a driver's license dies in accident near Burgas

20-year-old without a driver's license dies in accident near Burgas

A blood sample has been taken for chemical analysis

Aug 2, 2026 15:10 40

20-year-old without a driver's license dies in accident near Burgas - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

A 20-year-old boy has died in a serious accident near Burgas. The incident occurred last night, at around 03:30, on the road between Kableshkovo and Burgas, in the area of the “Rudnik“ neighborhood.

According to initial data, the driver lost control of the car, left the roadway and crashed into roadside trees.

The boy died on the spot. The police have determined that the deceased was an unlicensed driver. A blood sample has been taken for chemical analysis.

According to unofficial information, the car has German registration and was owned by a relative of the deceased.


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