Weather today, forecast for Monday, August 3: The heat returns with sunshine and temperatures up to 36 degrees

The new week in the country begins with classic, hot summer weather. According to official information from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, blue skies will dominate in most of the country, and temperatures will continue to rise gradually.

What will the temperatures be today?

The morning hours brought pleasant coolness with minimum temperatures in the range between 16° and 21°. As the day progresses, however, the air masses will quickly warm up. The maximum values in the afternoon hours will mainly vary from 31° to 36°. Residents and guests of Sofia will enjoy slightly more bearable temperatures – around 31°. There will be a light to moderate wind from the northeast.

Temporary cloudiness along the Black Sea coast

The weather along the Black Sea coast will also be mostly sunny. Over the northern regions, including around Varna, scattered medium cloudiness will develop in the morning and afternoon hours, but the probability of precipitation is negligible.

Maximum sea temperatures: between 28° and 31°.

between 28° and 31°. Wind: to moderate from the northeast.

to moderate from the northeast. Sea waves: calm, which provides excellent conditions for beaching.

Ideal conditions for tourism in the mountains

In the mountain ranges, the weather will be extremely suitable for mountain hikes and tourism. It will be absolutely sunny throughout the day. A moderate northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperatures at higher elevations will be as follows:

Height 1200 meters : about 27°.

: about 27°. Height 2000 meters: around 19°.

What's coming up until the end of the week?

The weather forecasters from Meteo Balkans warn that today's Monday is just the beginning of a new heat wave. In the coming days, temperatures in the interior of the country and in the Thracian Lowlands will rise by a few more degrees, with thermometers expected to reach 38° - 40° in places by the middle and end of the week.