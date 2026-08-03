Heavy traffic, repairs to the RIA and dozens of accidents

The summer season is in full swing, and the first days of August bring a serious load on the republican road network, increased pressure at border crossings and dozens of fires in the country.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) is introducing temporary traffic organizations on key arteries, while the Ministry of Interior reports black statistics for accidents and burning dry grass. Here are the most important things about the road situation, borders, mountain resorts and emergency reports as of 7:00 a.m. on August 3.

API with large-scale measures and repairs on highways

As of today, August 3, The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency has activated a number of restrictions due to the removal of roadside vegetation and repair work that will hinder traffic during the week:

AM “Hemus“ (Sofia Region): In the period from August 3 to 6, traffic will be temporarily changed in two sections in the direction of Varna due to mowing of grass and bushes.

In the period from August 3 to 6, traffic will be temporarily changed in two sections in the direction of Varna due to mowing of grass and bushes. AM “Struma“ (Kyustendil region): From August 3 to 7, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., traffic will be partially restricted due to clearing of slopes and vegetation. The overtaking or emergency lane will be closed in stages.

From August 3 to 7, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., traffic will be partially restricted due to clearing of slopes and vegetation. The overtaking or emergency lane will be closed in stages. Road I-1 Vratsa – Mezdra: Today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Ruska Bela area, traffic in the direction of Vratsa will be closed in stages around the toll frame for cleaning. Traffic will be directed to the free lane.

Today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Ruska Bela area, traffic in the direction of Vratsa will be closed in stages around the toll frame for cleaning. Traffic will be directed to the free lane. Road II-19 Simitli – Reason: Starting today, one lane is limited to the 25th km due to urgent repair of a culvert.

Traffic at the borders: “Kapitan Andreevo“ under pressure from guest workers

According to data from Main Directorate “Border Police“, traffic in the country at the beginning of August is traditionally very intense.

The most critical situation remains Border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ on the border with Turkey. The concentration of cars is huge both at the entrance and exit from Bulgaria. The flow consists mainly of transiting Turkish citizens (guest workers) working in Western Europe.

On the border with Romania, traffic across the Danube Bridge near Ruse is intense, but crossing is taking place in both lanes after the repairs are completed. However, land connections along the river are limited: ferries on the lines Oryahovo – Beckett and Svishtov – Zimnichs remain suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River. On the borders with Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia, traffic in the early hours is normal and passable without major traffic jams.

Statistics from the Traffic Police: Black streak of accidents in the country

Summer travel has led to serious incidents on the republican network. Over the past 24 hours, the Traffic Police (Traffic Police) has reported a significant number of serious road accidents (ATP). In the last 24 hours alone, 25 severe crashes where 5 people lost their lives and others 30 were injured and hospitalized.

The intensified control of the Traffic Police on the sea and highways has identified dozens of violators with technical malfunctions (worn tires, broken windows), and over 100 drivers have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Statistics from the fire department: 152 fires in just 24 hours

DG “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) reports an extremely complicated fire situation due to high summer temperatures and drought in early August.

Firefighters in the country have responded to hundreds of signals, managing to extinguish a total of 152 fires in one day. Of these, the vast majority – 115 fires occurred in dry grasses, bushes, fallen forest litter and stubble, and passed without direct material damage. In the fire disasters in the country over the past day, one person was injured. The fire department is calling for absolute vigilance and a ban on lighting open fires, as the forecasts for the entire month of August remain critical.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains: Sunny weather, but risk of dehydration

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross informs that the conditions for mountain tourism throughout the country today are very good. The weather in the higher parts will be mostly sunny, accompanied by a moderate northeasterly wind.