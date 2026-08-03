Truck fell off a bridge on the Struma highway, the driver was taken to hospital

A truck fell into a ravine on the Struma highway in the direction of Pernik, reported the regional spokesman for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik, Ventsislav Aleksov, quoted by BTA.

According to initial information, the truck was moving in the direction of Pernik when it hit and tore a guardrail, then went off the roadway and fell into a ravine.

The incident occurred this afternoon, shortly after the second tunnel in the direction of Pernik.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital. There is currently no information about his condition, the police spokesman added.