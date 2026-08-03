Accident with a fatality temporarily closes a section of the main road Sofia - Varna

A head-on collision between a car and a truck temporarily closed the main road Sofia - Varna in the section of the dam in the village of Dobri Dyal in the municipality of Lyaskovets. This was announced by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo, quoted by BTA.

According to initial information, one driver died on the spot. The passage of cars in the section has been temporarily suspended.

Over the past 24 hours, 22 serious accidents have occurred in the country. One person died, 25 people were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on its website.