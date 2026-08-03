A huge dog disfigured a 6-year-old child in the Kazanlak region

A bloody drama is unfolding today in the late afternoon in the Kazanlak village of Kanchevo. A huge Cane Corso dog attacked and brutally bit a 6-year-old child, BNT reported.

The attack was so fierce that the child's face was disfigured by the brutal bites. The child was rushed to the hospital in Stara Zagora, covered in blood, and his condition is very serious. Doctors there are currently trying to treat the severe lacerations.

The police are at the scene to find out who the animal belongs to and how this tragedy came about.