Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov: The opposition seems to be uninterested in the presidential elections, except in words

During the first three months of the "Radev" cabinet, we have observed that there is no clear vision for governance. Certain situations are being resolved, but we do not see any implementation of what was stated during the election campaign, including in terms of the fight against corruption. This was stated in the "Denyat na Zievo" program on Nova News by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov, quoted by novini.bg.

During the election campaign, it was stated that the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council would be the first priority, three months passed and only before the end of the parliamentary vacation did the majority take action. It also became clear that a new Prosecutor General will be elected at the beginning of next year. If this is a top priority, it could have taken place in a completely different order, said Assoc. Prof. Lyubenov.

Obviously, there is some other agenda before the ruling majority, which casts doubt on the intentions of the ruling party. These questions were raised when the composition of the Council of Ministers was announced, including the Minister of Justice. If a certain lobby in the judicial system from the time of Sotir Tsatsarov continues to reproduce itself in one way or another, we can hardly expect any positive result, even though there is a new government, he added.

In response to a question about how the decision to deploy American tanker aircraft in Bezmer will affect support for the government of Rumen Radev, the political analyst pointed out: "In the sociological surveys, we will yet see what the effect will be, but I think that this is a topic that very seriously divides Bulgarian society and this decision of the government will have certain negative consequences for the ruling party. The main problem of Radev and the government was the previous talk about the planes that were at the civil airport in Sofia. Requests were made that the planes would be expelled and would no longer be in our country. This had a very negative impact on the next steps of the government regarding the planes. In this case, it is very difficult to refuse when you can be blackmailed with something, such as the derogation for The whole feeling that remains in this case is rather negative in political terms.

According to him, the behavior of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry leads to risks for national security.

A higher level of professionalism is needed in the ministry, and we see something completely different, including from the Foreign Minister. There are many good diplomats in the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry who could do much better, noted Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov.

He predicts a runoff in the presidential elections scheduled for October 25 in our country.

We still have no declared candidates, except for the incumbent head of state. The opposition forces have not yet declared a candidate, and registration begins on August 25. I believe that with this action the opposition is predetermining the outcome of the presidential elections, the political scientist commented.

We need to see who the opposition candidate will be, since it is obvious that there will be no common right-wing candidacy. There will be a runoff because no more than 50% of those eligible to vote will turn out in these elections. The runoff will probably be between Iliyana Yotova and the candidate supported by "Continuing Change-Democratic Bulgaria", who will probably be Andrey Gyurov. At this point, the elections seem to have been announced. The opposition seems to show no interest in these elections, except in words. I think that the chances of Iliyana Yotova winning the elections at this point are very high, said Assoc. Prof. Lyubenov.