The driver who fell with a truck from a bridge on the Struma highway has died

The driver of the truck that fell from a bridge on the Struma highway has died. During the incident, he was trapped in the cabin, BNT reports. The truck fell in the area before Golemo Buchino, in the direction of Pernik.

The heavy-duty truck left the roadway, passing between the guardrail and the drainage ditch, then went down the embankment and fell at the beginning of the bridge structure. Investigative teams are already working on site, conducting an inspection and clarifying the causes of the incident. According to initial information, one of the likely versions is that the driver felt sick or fell asleep at the wheel. The final reasons will become clear after the inspection and the actions to remove the driver from the cabin are completed. The operational-investigative group arrived at the scene shortly before the start of the inspection, and the area has been cordoned off so that investigators can carry out the necessary procedural-investigative actions.

Due to the incident, traffic on the “Struma“ highway in the section is difficult and is carried out only in the overtaking lane. The police call on drivers to drive with increased caution.

The heavy-duty truck has a Shumen registration and was transporting plasterboard sheets.