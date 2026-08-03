Large fire near the village of Streltsi

A large fire broke out near the village of Streltsi, near Brezovo. The fire broke out shortly after 4:00 p.m. and started from dry grass in the village's farmyard, Nova TV reported.

Due to the strong wind, the flames quickly spread to two abandoned buildings for animals, which burned completely. According to initial data, the fire has already burned down an area of nearly 2000 acres. After crossing the road, the fire headed towards a nearby deciduous forest. There is no danger to the settlement and people.

Fire brigade teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. A helicopter from the 24th Krumovo Air Base, as well as heavy equipment, were also involved in controlling the fire from the air – bulldozer from the “Specialized Operational Activities“ sector.

A total of over 10 fire brigade teams are working on the ground. Three volunteer formations also joined the extinguishing, including the National Disaster Response Team and volunteers from Hisarya. Their goal is to prevent the fire from spreading in the forest area. The extinguishing operations continue.