Foreign: The conversation with the Foreign Minister of Iran was initiated by the Bulgarian side, no other was held

The conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi was initiated by the Bulgarian side, and a proposal to hold it was made on July 6. Due to a discrepancy in the programs of the two ministers, it took place on July 30. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for BTA after an inquiry about the information of the Iranian state television IRIB, according to which within 24 hours Bulgaria, Great Britain and Ukraine told Iran that "they will not become part of the war".

The MFA specified that after the conversation on July 30, no other conversation was held.

Direct dialogue is a basic tool of diplomacy and contributes to maintaining open channels of communication. This should not be interpreted as something outside the usual diplomatic practice, the MFA also pointed out.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Velislava Petrova-Chamova spoke by phone last week with her colleague from the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi. In connection with the deployment of American tanker aircraft in Bulgaria, she stressed that it is excluded that any direct military actions related to the conflict in the Middle East will be carried out from the territory of Bulgaria, the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced at the time.

Within 24 hours, Tehran has received successive calls from Bulgaria, Great Britain and Ukraine, who have said that they "will not become part of the war" against Iran, announced the Iranian state television IRIB, referring to an interview with the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Ismail Bagai, from last night.

He noted that these countries had themselves made the diplomatic contacts in question with Iran, reported the Iranian official news agency IRNA. Bagai pointed out that Iran's responsibility was to warn about the consequences of any possible further aggression or escalation of military actions.