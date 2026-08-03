The Register of Insolvency of Individuals Launches Today

On August 3, 2026, the Registry Agency officially put into operation the Register of Insolvency of Individuals – the institution's first fully automated register.

With this, Bulgaria takes an important step in the implementation of the Law on Insolvency of Individuals, known as the Personal Bankruptcy Law. The new register ensures publicity and transparency of bankruptcy proceedings through a single electronic account for each debtor and provides citizens, institutions and trustees with fast and secure access to the services provided for in the law.

"The register has been developed as a fully automated information system without the participation of an official from the agency. This means that after the acts and circumstances are received in accordance with the procedure provided for in the law, they are automatically entered and announced by the information system. Since bona fide debtors have the opportunity to declare personal bankruptcy only once in their lives, it was important for us to make this process as smooth, easy and hassle-free as possible for both citizens and institutions," explained the Executive Director of the Registry Agency, Eliana Ilieva.

According to the Law on Bankruptcy of Individuals, bankruptcy proceedings may be initiated only upon the request of a bona fide insolvent debtor - an individual who has not previously filed an application for the opening of such proceedings, which has ended with an effective court decision, and not with a refusal, termination or return of the application.

The register is now accessible through the Unified Portal for Applying for Electronic Administrative Services of the Registry Agency (EPZEU). Through it, the following administrative services can be requested, for which state fees ranging from 5.62 to 10.23 euros are due:

registration and announcement of acts and circumstances (by the trustees in the exercise of their legal powers);

issuance of certificates for the registered circumstances and acts;

making written inquiries;

issuance of certified copies of applications and attachments.

Citizens and institutions can freely make public inquiries in the Register, as well as request administrative services, and all services, with the exception of the registration and announcement of acts and circumstances, can be requested both electronically and on paper at the offices of the Registry Agency. For electronic services, authentication with the available means of electronic identification is required.

The development of the information system began at the end of 2025 as part of Bulgaria's commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The investment in the construction and commissioning of the Register amounts to 560,952 leva (286,807.65 euros). With its introduction, the Registry Agency is starting a new stage in the development of its electronic registers, based on automation, transparency and more accessible administrative services.