Hristanov: The mafia is using a state laboratory to extort money from Turkish carriers

From today, the state is starting a large-scale operation on the Bulgarian borders. Almost 100 percent control of fruit and vegetable shipments from Turkey and North Macedonia, inspections of trucks from Greece and increased surveillance on the northern routes. The inspections will not yield results, believes former Minister of Agriculture Ivan Hristanov.

"We do not see any signs of state action. We introduced this control when I became minister. When we announced the start of the "Clean Food" campaign, the guest noted on the "Day ON AIR" program.

According to him, the state laboratory is being used by the mafia to extort money from Turkish carriers.

"The current rulers are part of the mafia. Prime Minister Radev owes an explanation for the figures he appointed to this cabinet. Especially for Koprinkov, Abrovski, Ivkova," Hristanov told Bulgaria ON AIR, pointing out that the promises of 100 percent control are PR.

"I will drive around someone in a jeep and tell them where to transfer the money so that they can be taken out with sacks".

According to him, the mafia and oligarchs have simply changed camp and supported Radev, "waiting to draw with their hands full from the thefts from the state treasury".

Hristanov also commented on the upcoming presidential elections on October 25, noting that Andrey Gyurov is a candidate of the PP and DB.

When asked if he would run for president, Hristanov replied that he was still considering it.