Analysts: Iran cannot scare Bulgaria with war, we must minimize the risk

"I don't understand why a conversation with Iran was requested, it is not necessary. Bulgaria is not becoming part of this conflict. The deployment of the aircraft does not make us part of the war, we are not responsible for the actions of the American forces", former Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov told Bulgaria ON AIR, commenting on Iran's warnings to our country.

According to him, Bulgaria had the opportunity to refuse to accept them, but the government's decision is in the country's interest.

"The current request is directly for US participation in the operation, this is problematic", Bozhilov pointed out.

"Regardless of how we give permission, back in 2006 we accepted that the American forces have freedom of action outside Bulgarian territory. We have no involvement in activities outside our territory," he stressed.

Bozhilov pointed out that we have very clear laws and concluded contracts, and the body that made the decision has every right to change it.

"I do not believe that this should be done under pressure from Iran. A comprehensive risk assessment should be made. The more important task is how we minimize this risk. The risks are constantly changing," the interlocutor also said, adding that the Security Councils should meet.

Arabist Prof. Vladimir Chukov suggests that the National Security Agency and other bodies have received sufficient operational information.

"The state should make a very good analysis of the relations between Bulgaria and Iran. Excellent contacts, the Iranians did not deal with Bulgaria. They have no interests in Bulgaria. Why did Bulgaria find itself in Iran's crosshairs, and there is not a word about Greece? There is no official declaration from Iran against the Greeks," he analyzed in the program "Denyat ON AIR."

Prof. Chukov pointed out that the antagonists are Turkey and Greece, "they are like Morocco and Algeria - this must be clearly analyzed by our strategists."

The guest emphasized that the interim Minister of Defense of Iran says that they view every threat as real and as part of the war.

"They impose the "war" label on us. They behave like people who scare us. It is the government's job to take responsibility. The Iranian ambassador must be given all the empirical evidence about the actions of their people in Bulgaria. These people need to be told that Bulgaria is not a run-down yard."

"15 years ago, an Iranian was expelled from Bulgaria, he was interested in the "Kozloduy" NPP. Nobody understood, he was shown the door,", said Prof. Chukov.

The Arabist added that Abbas Aragchi talks as he pleases, and the Iranians themselves are the Byzantines in the Middle East.

"What the Iranians want cannot happen. There is a dispute over who will lead shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," concluded Prof. Chukov.