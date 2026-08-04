The members of the new Anti-Corruption Commission officially took office

The members of the newly constituted Commission for Combating Corruption officially took office on August 3 in the building of the National Assembly. They signed their acts of accession and signed declarations of political neutrality, Nova TV reports.

The first chairman of the newly formed commission was determined by lot – this is Plamen Todorov, who was elected from the quota of the National Assembly.

The entire procedure for taking office and electing a chairman took place in the presence of a notary, for which an official protocol was drawn up.

By law, the CPC must have five members, but the Supreme Court of Cassation in July did not select the only candidate for the position. However, the law allows the commission to operate with four elected members.