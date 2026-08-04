Vazrazhdane convened a commission for the injured Bulgarian woman in RSM, absentees ruined the meeting

The convened extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad was attended only by representatives of “Vazrazhdane”, DB, PP and one from “Progressive Bulgaria”. Six deputies from “Progressive Bulgaria” were missing, as were those of GERB and DPS.

The case for which the meeting was convened was urgent - the drama with the Bulgarian Iva Mihaylova, who is not being allowed by the Macedonian authorities to receive treatment in Bulgaria, and her condition is such that it could lead to disability.



“The urgency of the case of our compatriot requires quick action.”, was categorical the chairman of the committee Angel Georgiev from “Vazrazhdane”, who attended Iva Mihaylova's case in Macedonia last Thursday. The day after the court hearing, which was the last before the parliamentary recess, it became clear that she was not allowed to receive treatment in Bulgaria, even after the documents were presented that the treatment she needed was not available in the Republic of North Macedonia.



“Unfortunately, the committee could not meet today because there were no deputies from “Progressive Bulgaria”, who are seven in number, six of whom did not show up, which is why the quorum failed, and with it the meeting. The deputies from GERB and MRF were also absent. The parliamentary groups made strong requests that they would not rest, but today we see that a large part of the deputies are not present. Nevertheless, I propose that the meeting continue in the form of an informal discussion. After all, Iva Mihaylova's mother is here - Hristina Mihaylova, who can present to the present members of the commission and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs details of the case”, said Angel Georgiev.



Hristina Mihaylova presented the facts regarding her daughter's condition, the strange circumstances that none of the drivers who witnessed the accident saw her entering the oncoming lane except the one who hit her, and who does not remember how the accident happened, but remembers where he was going and that he was following a green van without a license plate. During the hearing of the witnesses, there were many contradictions, which the prosecutor did not pay attention to.



“During all these 10 months, we asked for medical documentation five times that Iva was being treated in Bulgaria. Last time we also provided a document from the “Mother Teresa“ hospital, which stated that the method by which she should be treated by the countries close to the Republic of North Macedonia is applied only in Bulgaria, Turkey and Israel. Then we also offered Iva's property in Kocani as collateral, which was valued by a court expert at 82,300 euros. We were told that the collateral was insufficient and that we had not provided a medical opinion, and for this reason Iva was denied permission to leave Kocani for treatment. They even denied Iva permission to go to rehabilitation in the neighboring city of Shtip.

We requested a medical opinion at the State Hospital for Neurology in Skopje and received a day and time for Iva's specific examination and she was only allowed to travel for 6 hours for tests in Skopje and return to Kocani. We received a conclusion signed by neurologists, the head of neurology and the director of the “Mother Teresa“ hospital, in which the conclusion of the council stated that the method by which Iva should be treated is not applied in a hospital in the Republic of Macedonia.

We again proposed a request and this document, which as methods and diagnosis confirms all the documents from the last 10 months. We asked for Iva to be treated and to come home for the case and again we have not received such permission yet. The prosecutor directly told me: “Until the case is over, I will keep her in Kocani and even if she becomes disabled“”, said Hristina Mihaylova, who presented her daughter's case in detail and detail, but, unfortunately, the members of parliament, who had given a request that they would not rest and would work in the summer, were not there to listen to her.