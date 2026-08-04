"Vazrazhdane": We will nominate our own candidate for president. We will announce the name in early September

„Vazrazhdane“ will nominate its own candidate for president, with his name to be announced in early September, the party announced on its Facebook page, quoted by bTV.

Kostadin Kostadinov said at the end of July that five names were being discussed in connection with the party's candidacy for president.

"We will conduct an internal and external survey to see which of these names is perceived best", he indicated.

The date of October 25 was set by the National Assembly for the holding of the elections for president and vice president during the last session before the deputies' vacation.

According to the Constitution, if no candidate is elected in the first round of the presidential elections, a runoff is held within 7 days.

The decision to schedule elections for president and vice president of Bulgaria on October 25 was published in today's issue of “State newspaper".