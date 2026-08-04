Krasimir Tsipov: Making changes to the voting method three months before the elections is not a good practice

It should be made clear that the new rules for migrants have come into force. Member States must show how these rules work. Spain applied a more liberal policy regarding the reception of migrants. My personal opinion is that member states, especially on the front line, should apply the stricter rules against migration and if migrants have no reason to stay in the country, they should be returned. This was stated by former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and former member of the Central Election Commission Krasimir Tsipov in the program “The Day Live“ on Nova News, quoted by novini.bg.

Thanks to the good relations with Turkey, we find understanding and the migration flow that passes through our border has been significantly reduced, he noted.

Regarding the "parasitic" unit in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which Minister Demerdzhiev was talking about, he said: "The unit is called the "isolator" in the ministry and over the years a variety of people have been sheltered in it. It employs employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who have lost the trust of the leadership. They are not given responsible tasks and the results of their work are little known. Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who were receiving salaries of managers have been reassigned to the structure. They should have been doing something there and not hindering the newly elected directors".

According to Tsipov, this is a stupid decision, because the expertise of these employees could have been used.

I am not against machine voting, but the Bulgarian voter should have had the right to choose. Taking this away is not a step in the right direction, Krasimir Tsipov also said.

We have witnessed many exotic proposals. We have seen a sharp decrease in voter turnout. With the adoption of mixed voting, we have seen a gradual increase in voter turnout. I expect there to be another drop of 400-500,000 voters, he admitted.

Making significant changes in the voting method three months before the elections is not a good practice, Tsipov pointed out.