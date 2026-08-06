Weather today, forecast for Thursday, August 6: Heat and thunderstorms

Dangerous heat and a risk of severe thunderstorms mark the weather in Bulgaria on August 6..

According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, a yellow code for extremely high temperatures is in effect for almost all Bulgarian regions. The temperatures in the afternoon will reach dangerous levels, with thermometers in some places reading up to 37°C. However, residents of Western and Central Bulgaria should also be prepared for sudden local changes in the weather situation.

Yellow code and maximum temperatures by region

On Thursday night, the sky over the country will remain mostly clear, and the wind will subside. Before noon on August 6, we will enjoy abundant sunshine, which will quickly heat up the air. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 32°C and 37°C. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will show around 32°C.

The official warning for dangerous heat (yellow code) covers a total of 21 districts in the country. Among them are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Ruse, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora. In these areas, the atmospheric pressure will continue to slightly decrease, approaching the average values for August.

Afternoon thunderstorms and local precipitation

Around and after noon, the air mass over the country will become unstable. Mainly over the mountain ranges and plains in Western and Central Bulgaria will begin rapid development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds.

In some places:

Short but intense showers of rain.

Severe thunderstorms and electrical discharges.

Wind from the east-northeast, which will be moderate in Eastern Bulgaria.

In the mountains, conditions for tourism will worsen in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 25°C, and at 2000 meters - around 17°C.

Forecast for the Black Sea Coast: Ideal beach weather

Unlike the interior of the country, the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast will offer excellent summer weather without dangerous phenomena. Sunny weather will prevail along the entire coast throughout the day. A pleasant to moderate northeasterly wind will blow.

Maximum temperatures at sea will reach a comfortable 29°C – 31°C. Minimum temperatures at night will not fall below 20°C. The temperature of the sea water remains extremely pleasant for swimming – between 24°C and 25°C.