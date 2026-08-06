The investigation into the large-scale international scandal that occurred in Bansko has entered the next phase. The case file was officially reported to the Regional Prosecutor's Office after the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (ODMVR) - Blagoevgrad completed the initial checks. ProNews Dobrich The police have identified absolutely all the persons involved on both sides of the conflict. BTA

Chronology of the incident and revelations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Date and place : Tensions escalated in the late hours of August 2, 2026 in front of a hotel complex in Bansko. bTV News

: Tensions escalated in the late hours of August 2, 2026 in front of a hotel complex in Bansko. bTV News Bulgarian group : It has been established that the Bulgarian participants are minors. 24 hours

: It has been established that the Bulgarian participants are minors. 24 hours Lack of physical violence: Law enforcement agencies categorically confirm that there were no physical clashes or beatings. OffNews

The hotel's version : According to manager Assen Levov, the Italian group caused systemic problems, made an extraordinary noise and caused material damage to the base worth about 15,000 leva. BTA, DarikNews

Police checks: Patrol teams visited the site several times before the incident to calm down foreign tourists. BTA

Prosecution's actions and legal qualification

The District Prosecutor's Office has taken over the case to clarify whether there is evidence of a general crime. ProNews Dobrich The magistrates are examining the case for hooliganism and incitement to hatred. BTA Due to the participation of minors from the Bulgarian side, inspectors from the Children's Pedagogical Room are also involved in the investigation. 24 hours The prosecutor's office is yet to decide whether to initiate pre-trial proceedings or impose administrative measures. BTA

International response and the Italian media

There are cases of a serious international echo, a trace of the Italian media distributing information that the neo-Nazi group wanted with Jewish students from Rome and Milano. BTA Издации на Апенините описаха ситуациита като целенасочена антисемитика стага, кото предизвиа остри политический отзывы вITALY. The BTA of the Government, among which the Senate is chaired by Ignazio La Rusa and Minister Antonio Tajani, is looking for an explanation from Sofia. BTA Viktor Fadlun, leader of the Jewish community in Rome, awarded the prize for justice and protection of the student. Nova.bg

The Bulgarian Ministry of External Work (MinR) published an official position, categorically against anti-Semitism and ezik on omrazata, assuring that tourist safety is guaranteed. Moreto.net Organization in Hebrew in Bulgaria „Shalom“ It’s worth expressing that such a shooting down seriously harms the image of the country. BTA

Official positions on local authorities

Kmetat na Bansko Stoycho Banenski prizova institutsiyte da si svarshat rabota without undue politicization. BNT Novini Spored negovite prouchvanija stav vopros for bitov and young ladies bickering for the sake of noisy coupon, and the situation did not escalate to a real danger for the belly on the guest. BNT News Local police and community structures responded promptly and prevented serious incidents. BTA