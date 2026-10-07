Important news in FACTS on 07.10.2026

Iotova: There are serious risks to critical infrastructure

The National Security Advisory Council discussed the risks to Bulgaria's maritime security and critical infrastructure following the drone attacks against two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. After the meeting, Iliana Yotova stated that increased threats to critical infrastructure have been reported and that countermeasures will continue.

Underwater drone to search for traces of the sunken ship ALFA WATAN

An underwater drone will examine the site in the Black Sea where the merchant ship ALFA WATAN sank after an attack. Bulgaria has requested assistance from international organizations for the operation, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced after the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council.

Radev after the National Security Advisory Council: When we talk about national security, we cannot work with hypotheses

When we talk about national security, we cannot work with hypotheses. Our job is to establish the truth. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), during which the situation in the Black Sea was discussed. The Prime Minister pointed out that at the moment there is no direct threat to Bulgaria's national security, but pointed out that risks exist due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. It is expanding its spatial scope, Radev said, stressing that the war has also entered Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea with the attacks on the two ships this week.

Two defense product enterprises become strategic objects

The Council of Ministers included „AHELOY OPM“ OOD and „KARASH INVEST“ OOD in the List of strategic objects and activities that are important for national security. The decision was adopted with an amendment to Decree No. 181 of 2009.

The Head of the Rheumatology Clinic at the University Hospital “Saint George“ in Plovdiv has made a confession

The Head of the Rheumatology Clinic at the University Hospital “Saint George” in Plovdiv, Prof. Mariela Geneva-Popova, has made a confession in the case of the embezzlement of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). This was announced to journalists by the supervising prosecutor Dimitar Pehlivanov before the hearing in the District Court on the measure of detention of three of the accused in the scheme. Popova will leave the Clinic and is expected to be dismissed from the post of Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Medical University of Plovdiv.

Rumen Radev after the attacks in the Black Sea: There is no room for hysteria

“There is no room for hysteria. Cool-headedness and sober judgment are needed“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev after the attacks on two ships in the Black Sea.