Ivo Hristov on the murder in Plovdiv: I find it a dangerous indulgence to call minor sadists "children"

Justice is built on personal responsibility, wrote Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov on Facebook regarding the murder of Georgi Kuzev in Plovdiv.

„I find it a dangerous indulgence to call minor sadists "children" who themselves directed, committed and documented their crime. All the essays about parents, education, the state, etc. make sense at the level of prevention, but when we have such a brutal act, we need clear words, legal qualifications and adequate solutions," the Deputy Prime Minister points out.

At the end of his comment, Hristov writes of support for judge Petko Minev, who reviewed the measures for the detention of the accused in the case.

We recall that yesterday the Plovdiv District Court left in custody the five young men arrested for the murder of a 37-year-old man on Youth Hill, on August 4, in the city. In their reasoning, the magistrates indicated that the measure was taken due to the exceptional cruelty with which the man was killed. The session was held behind closed doors.