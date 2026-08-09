The mystery of the white T-shirt: Who erased the "Kintex" logo from the chest of the Minister of Defense?

A drone falls near Kardam, the state is on edge, servicemen and equipment are being redeployed along the border, and in the press center of the Council of Ministers, work is in full swing with the "rubber band" in Photoshop.

Against the backdrop of a serious incident with a fallen drone near the Kardam border crossing, public attention in Bulgaria was unexpectedly diverted by a seemingly comical, but telling PR blunder. The main actors in it turned out to be the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, the state-owned arms company "Kintex" and the government press center, whose main task for the day turned out to be the digital “laundering” of a T-shirt, writes BGNES.

I recall that on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the Minister of Defense gave an emergency briefing after the meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers. The topic of the briefing was the Ukrainian decoy drone that fell at 8.10 that morning near Kardam. The drone entered our airspace from Romania, fell and exploded in a sunflower field - fortunately without causing damage to critical infrastructure or endangering human lives.

The situation necessitates an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, after which Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov come down to the media for an emergency statement. Radev reassures the public that everything possible is being done to establish the type of drone, and Stoyanov reports that the security of our skies has been further strengthened since July 31 due to similar incidents in neighboring Romania.

It was during this television briefing, broadcast live by the media, that viewers noticed something unusual. Apparently arriving urgently, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stood in front of the cameras not in a strict suit, but in a T-shirt. More interesting, however, is the inscription on it - it is branded with the logo of the state-owned company for trading in special products “Kintex“.

The real absurdity occurs a little later, when the press center of the Council of Ministers sends an official message and photos from the event to the media. In the sent footage, Minister Stoyanov's T-shirt is now flawlessly and pure white, and the logo of the arms dealer has mysteriously disappeared.