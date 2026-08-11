The three new metro stations on Line 3 open for passengers after 12:00 on August 14

The new section of Line 3 of the Sofia metro on “Vladimir Vazov” Blvd. will be available to customers after 12:00 on Friday, August 14.

“I thank the residents of “Hadzhi Dimitar”, “Levski V” and “Levski G” for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the construction of the metro line.

With the launch of the new section, the result of many years of work is now a fact — thousands of residents of these neighborhoods will have faster, more convenient and more environmentally friendly transport to different parts of Sofia.

For us, this is an important step in the development of the capital's metro and in improving the city's transport connectivity," said the executive director of “Metropolitan” EAD Nikolay Naydenov.