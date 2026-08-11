Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise in action against Russian shadow fleet near Burgas

Activists of “Greenpeace“ marked the abandoned tanker of the Russian shadow fleet “Kairos“, anchored off the coast of Burgas, with a huge inscription. The icebreaker Arctic Sunrise, emblematic of the environmental organization, also joined the action. The activists wrote a message NO GAS + OIL in protest against the toxic dependence on oil and gas, which finances wars, fuels corruption and puts marine ecosystems and local communities at risk.

The action takes place just three days after Arctic Sunrise documented a leak from the “Kairos“ and a few weeks after “Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria revealed data on dozens of oil slicks around the ship. Activists from Bulgaria, Ukraine, Spain, the USA and the Philippines joined the protest.

“Kairos“ is not just a tanker, but a symptom of the destructive connection of fossil fuels with tyrants and oligarchs.

We, the citizens, are paying for this toxic dependence - some through unbearable bills, others - with our lives. It also puts the Black Sea in danger. Whether they come from tankers or platforms, oil and gas cause pollution and threaten marine ecosystems and coastal communities that rely on the sea for their livelihoods. But we do not have a second Black Sea. That is why we insist on its protection“, commented Martin Tomov, coordinator of the campaign “Live Black Sea without oil and gas“ at “Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria.

“The situation in the Black Sea is critical. It is one of the fastest warming seas in the world. Its ecosystems are under constant pressure – from pollution to fossil gas extraction. Meanwhile, dozens of tankers from the Russian shadow fleet, such as “Kairos“, sail in its waters. Old and dangerous vessels that carry polluting fuels, dump oil waste and end up abandoned along the coast, as if the sea were a garbage dump, said Meglena Antonova, director of “Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria.

The ship “Kairos“ is part of the Russian shadow fleet, which finances Russia's military economy thanks to the trade in fossil fuels such as oil and gas.

The giant tanker, 274 m long, was hit in November 2025 while returning empty to the port of Novorossiysk. A Turkish tugboat pulled it into Bulgarian territorial waters, which caused a diplomatic scandal and led to the Turkish ambassador being summoned for official explanations. Subsequently, the Bulgarian Navy conducted a rescue operation to evacuate the crew of the distressed ship and managed to anchor the vessel in front of Burgas, where it has been left to this day.

In recent months, we have witnessed several toxic spills on the Southern Black Sea coast, with the most likely source for most of them being the “Kairos“.

Following the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union banned most seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil and gas, introducing a price cap. However, Russia continues to use old and unmaintained tankers without insurance or control. To circumvent international sanctions, they conceal their ownership and routes, manipulate tracking systems and transfer oil between ships on the high seas, which leads to a huge risk of pollution.

“Greenpeace“ – Bulgaria reminds that fossil fuels do not bring energy security, but expose citizens to constant price fluctuations, supply disruptions and geopolitical conflicts. The only real alternative is to reduce dependence on oil and gas and invest in renewable energy sources. The future belongs to decentralized solutions that provide affordable and secure energy for all.