Kalfin: It is not surprising that a drone fell in Bulgaria

Drone crashes happen in Romania, Poland and other European countries. It is not surprising that the flying object fell in Bulgaria - as long as there is a war next to us, it will be like this. This was stated to BNT by Ivaylo Kalfin, former Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policy, former Foreign Minister.

"The cabinet's diverse and unclear policy causes confusion among external partners. We cannot pretend that the war in Ukraine does not exist."

According to him, if Bulgaria wants the war in Ukraine to stop, there must be initiatives on our part, he commented.

"The problem with the American planes was a communication problem on the part of the government. Bulgaria only provides the airports."

"With Budget 2026, there was no time for legal changes. Now there is. Budget 2027 will show the face of the government. Surely this budget can have an impact on the presidential elections."