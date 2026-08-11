Borisov: Dimitar Vuchev takes over GERB-Sofia

GERB leader Boyko Borisov announced that long-time municipal councilor Dimitar Vuchev is taking over the management of GERB-Sofia as regional coordinator.

"GERB in Sofia - this is the largest party at the national level. The condition of the party in the capital is extremely important. Our task from now on is clear, precise and categorical - maximum good positions after the local elections next year: mayor of Sofia, a high number of mayors of districts and municipal councilors", said the newly elected chairman of GERB in Sofia.

Since 2019, Vuchev has been a municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipal Council from GERB-SDF. In the 2019 term – 2023 is a member of the Standing Committees "Economy, Property and Digital Transformation", "Education, Culture, Science and Cultural Diversity" and "Transport and Road Safety" (2019 - 2021). In the period 2021 - 2023 he is the Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on Engineering Infrastructure and Energy Planning. He was elected as a municipal councilor after the local elections in 2023, being a member of the Standing Committees "Engineering Infrastructure and Energy Planning" and "Transport and Road Safety" and Chairman of the Standing Committee "Finance and Budget". From 2020 to 2024 he is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Municipal Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises at the Sofia Municipality. Since 2024, he has held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Specialized Municipal Privatization Fund. In 2023, Dimitar Vuchev became the only representative from Bulgaria in the annual selection of the European Committee of the Regions “Young Politicians in Elected Offices“. In 2024, the Association of Bulgarian Cities and Regions (ABGR) awarded him the “Municipal Councilor of the Year“ prize.

"15-20 years ago, we said that we were creating GERB to enter the eurozone, Schengen - we fulfilled our tasks. Now the request that Dimitar Vuchev will also express is important - why we want to govern Sofia residents. I want the municipal councilors and coordinators to have a position and decisions on every topic," commented the GERB leader.

"Three years of complete stagnation in Sofia. And in the country - the incident with the drone turned into an incident with a toy, some say there was an explosion, others that there wasn't. They gave you a free Kintex T-shirt, you put it on, but I still don't understand why they deleted it from the press center of the Council of Ministers", added Borisov.

The important thing for Sofia is its development. If GERB gains trust again, we will return the vision and the continuation of the infrastructure projects. Good luck to Dimitar Vuchev as the new regional coordinator of the party in the capital. I believe that he will bring new energy, commented Yordanka Fandakova, who expressed gratitude for the work of the previous coordinator Daniela Raycheva.