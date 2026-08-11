„Vazrazhdane“ is submitting a new signal to the prosecutor's office about the illegal construction in „Baba Alino“, the party's press center announced.

Illegal finishing construction works in sites with prohibited access, inhabited houses despite issued orders, and an operating illegal drilling were found during their next inspection in the area of „Baba Alino“ near Varna by the MP from „Vazrazhdane“ Kosta Stoyanov and the municipal councilor Svetoslav Yordanov. The inspection was carried out after new signals from citizens that, despite the actions taken so far on the territory of the illegal complex, construction activities continue, and some of the sites are being used.

“We came after signals from citizens, and within minutes we identified violations that the institutions had not prevented“, said Stoyanov, quoted in the announcement. Upon their arrival, the two saw a worker carrying out finishing construction and assembly work in one of the buildings, although an order prohibiting access has been issued for it since September 1, 2025.

“We see that the houses are habitable, there is laundry, there is electricity, there is water, and finishing construction work was being carried out in one of the buildings. This is absolutely unacceptable, given that there is a current ban on access to these sites“, he said.

After establishing the violations, they report the incident to 112 and notify the Ministry of Interior and the Municipal Police.

Stoyanov suggests that Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev limit access to the sites so that any violation is visible and easily detected during inspection.

During the inspection, Stoyanov and Yordanov also found that the illegal well, which is sealed, continues to function. “The lid is welded, but if you listen closely, you can clearly hear the pump working inside. The illegal well continues to be used, even though the institutions have already established the violations“, Yordanov said.

“We will file a new report to the prosecutor's office. The illegal well must be sealed so that no one can use the water from it anymore. "The law must apply to everyone," Stoyanov said.