MSS: Air ambulance transported a young man with injuries to both legs after a fall on Vitosha

An incident involving a young man occurred yesterday on Vitosha. An air ambulance was called, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross told BTA.

At 12:30 p.m. yesterday, a report was received of a young man with injuries to both legs as a result of a fall in the Reznyovete area of Vitosha, where there are climbing routes, the MRS explained.

The rescuers assessed the case as urgent and requested an air ambulance. It arrived around 2:00 p.m.

Due to the difficult terrain, the injured person had to be taken to a more level place and then put on the helicopter. He was taken to hospital.

The rescuers carried out two other operations in the Borovets area, more precisely in the bike park. The incidents involved cyclists. In one case, it was a hand injury, and in the other, a leg injury, the Bulgarian Rescue Service specified.

Currently, the conditions for tourism in the mountains are good. Temperatures are 15-20 degrees, with a light wind blowing in the higher parts.