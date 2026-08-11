Plovdiv residents protest in defense of the Fair: "The Fair belongs to Bulgarian citizens, NOT to the oligarchs!"

A protest in front of the Plovdiv Fair will demand the resignation of Finance Minister Galab Donev. The reason is that tomorrow is the deadline for the Ministry of Finance to intervene in the case concerning the state's shares in the fair, news.bg pointed out.

The organizer is "Plovdiv of the Citizens". The reason for the dissatisfaction is that, according to the initiators, the Minister of Finance Galab Donev clearly did not understand that he must contact the Ministry of Economy and be involved as a party in the process before the Supreme Court of Cassation and, with his intervention, as a new party in the process, confirm all legal actions taken so far in the case by the Ministry of Economy.

"We will not allow another mockery of Plovdiv/Bulgarian citizens and the draining of public resources with hundreds of millions of euros, through the destruction and looting of one of the symbols of the Bulgarian economy - the Plovdiv International Fair!", declares the " Plovdiv of the citizens".

They also announced that if the accession does not take place today, tomorrow they will demand the resignation of the Minister of Finance Galab Donev, who will become a client of the prosecutor's office for mismanagement, and a tort claim will be filed against the Ministry of Finance under the Anti-Corruption and Anti-Corruption Act for hundreds of millions of euros, which has damaged public resources and the interests of Bulgarian citizens.

The protest is under the title "The Fair is for Bulgarian citizens, NOT for the oligarchs!".