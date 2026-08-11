School principal arrested in Plovdiv over public procurement

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings for official misconduct against the principal of the Sofia University “Naiden Gerov“ in connection with alleged violations in the award of public procurement contracts for repair work at the school, BNR reported.

According to the state prosecution, the investigation is for violations of the Public Procurement Act in the conclusion of four contracts with private companies in 2025. The total value of the contracts exceeds 330,000 leva.

Employees of the “Economic Police“ department of the Ministry of Interior's Office - Plovdiv are working on the case. On August 10, searches were carried out in the director's office and her home, from where documents and other evidence related to the investigation were seized.

Today, the director is to be charged under Art. 282, para. 1 of the Criminal Code for official misconduct. The supervising prosecutor Todor Pavlov has set a preventive measure of “guarantee“ in the amount of 10,000 euros.

The prosecutor's office also announced that she was detained for a period of up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Act.

The investigation into the case continues.