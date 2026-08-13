Natalia Dimitrova: Once again, Radev extracts from the facts what is convenient for him

Once again, Rumen Radev extracts from the facts what is convenient for him. Somewhere we have confused something as a society, but from there all the parallels he made are for a political purpose. What he accuses the opposition of, he also does. It is unnecessary to comment on how many of his statements Radev makes allusions that are politically convenient. This was stated by PR expert Natalia Dimitrova to Nova TV.

Alexander Sidi, organizational secretary of VMRO, emphasized: “With regard to Bansko, Radev is subject to criticism. But about yesterday's statement about Plovdiv, he is absolutely right. Only months ago, about another pedophile scandal, the opposition explained that the state is hiding information. The state belongs to these charlatans. The monument to the Soviet army is a monument to an occupying, foreign army. But these fraudsters failed to do that either, they removed only one of the sculptures. The same charlatans are ruling Sofia now.“

Dimitrova is adamant that tolerance starts with language: “The admission of a certain language in the public space is where everything starts.“

“Radev presented a management program seriously related to security and internal order. There is no measure of how this will happen, however. Will there be more and better trained employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs?“, she asked.

According to her, Radev did not react in this way because the ideologist the group in Plovdiv followed was a Russian neo-Nazi. But she emphasized that it is the job of the services to detect such influences and asked what “Cybersecurity” is doing on the issue.

According to Sidi, NGOs have no place in schools, there should be neither right nor left ideology. He also insisted on banning social networks for children under 16, and that the services be activated.