Minister Efremova: Young people will change professions much more than us

Young people will change professions much more than us, because they will work in a world that is constantly changing. This was stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during her participation in the event "Bulgaria loves young people", which was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Sozopol. "I have changed 3-4 professions, but young people will most likely have to perform a radically different job than today", she added. The minister emphasized that no one can predict with 100 percent certainty what the professions of the future will be. The only way to prepare for them is to learn to learn, i.e. constantly upgrade our knowledge and skills in order to be adaptable to our future work. Every new skill will help us move from one profession to another very quickly, she added.

Efremova recalled that the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy provides paid internships, on-the-job training and supported employment. She emphasized the important role of mentors who help young people in the first months of the professional scene. "Each of us, including me, needs a mentor, a tutor, a teacher or simply a person we trust in order to be able to develop forward", the minister said. She encouraged young people to seek information at the Labor Offices and to boldly apply. "If you don't try, you won't win. From my own experience, I can say that my biggest failures were my biggest lessons", Efremova shared.