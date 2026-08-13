Repairs may hinder power supply in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin on August 17

The State Electricity System Operator /ESO/ notified ERM West that on August 17, 2026, it will carry out repair activities at the 110/20 kV substation “Elin Pelin“.

The activities at the facility require a change in the electricity supply scheme for electricity consumers in settlements in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin, Sofia region.

Due to the change in the electricity supply scheme and the repair activities at the ESO facility on August 17, 2026, disruptions in the electricity supply to electricity consumers in settlements on the territory of the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin, Sofia region are possible.

Due to the reconstruction activities of a facility at the Elin Pelin substation owned by ESO and the change in the electricity supply scheme, on August 17, 2026. 2026, power supply disruptions are possible in settlements on the territory of the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin.

ERM Zapad, as the operator of the electricity distribution network, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for the implementation of activities at the ESO facility. The change in the power supply scheme cannot be implemented without operational switching, which leads to short power supply interruptions.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search engine.