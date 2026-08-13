The manager of "Lukoil Neftochim Burgas": We expect fuel prices to decrease

The oil for "Lukoil Neftochim Burgas" has been agreed until the end of September, and negotiations are currently underway for deliveries in October. This was said by the special commercial manager of the "Lukoil" group of companies in Bulgaria, Evgeni Simeonov, at a press conference in Burgas.

The briefing was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, as well as his deputy Mihaela Karadimova.

"So there is oil, there will be, there is and there will be fuel", assured Simeonov, indicating that all quantities of oil are purchased from world giants. He also said that "Lukoil" does not buy and will not buy oil from sanctioned companies.

"This has never happened. We buy oil only from global giants", he said. According to Simeonov, the refinery's processing has increased significantly in the last two months. At the beginning of the year it was about 450,000 tons, reaching 527,000 tons in June, and 560,000 tons of processed oil in July. Simeonov pointed out that the company's liquidity is improving and the risk scenarios for cash gaps have been overcome.

According to him, July was the best month for "Lukoil Neftochim Burgas" in 2026, with plans being exceeded many times over. He also pointed out the results of "Lukoil Bulgaria", which, according to him, reported the best month in its history for the last five to six years in Bulgaria. The plan was exceeded by over 30 percent.

Simeonov also commented on fuel prices in Bulgaria. According to him, they are influenced by international factors that affect prices throughout Europe. He pointed out that due to the geopolitical situation, many refineries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf are not functioning, which leads to shortages of liquid fuels in Europe and around the world. The special commercial manager emphasized that prices are determined by the price plus a premium, taking into account production costs, which have been significantly increased in recent months. Simeonov said that currently the markup that the "Lukoil" companies operate with is minimal.

"We manage to maintain acceptable fuel prices in Bulgaria, which we expect to decrease in the coming months," he said and added that a shock increase in fuel prices is not expected in our country and that this has been avoided. Simeonov gave as an example the prices in neighboring countries Romania and Greece, where, according to him, diesel has long passed 2 euros.

He said that he expects an improvement in the price situation in September and normalization of fuel markets.

We recall that Great Britain extended the general license for the four companies of "Lukoil" in Bulgaria until October 29, 2026 at the request of the Bulgarian side.