Over 520,000 reports on the 112 hotline

“Since June 1st alone, we have had 520,000 reports of incidents. The most frequent calls to the 112 hotline are medical cases - 27%. 23% are crimes against the person, 4.5% are accidents“, said in “This Saturday“ the new director of the 112 emergency hotline Krasimir Dimitrov.

Measures are also being taken to change the rules for interaction between 112 and the emergency response services.

“For this 24 hours alone, we have had 6,371 reports submitted, of which 1,891 are medical cases“, he added.

A large percentage are false reports. In just a few years, there have been 264 malicious calls to which the services have responded.

„We will build an additional sector for training and analysis of the work of the operators. For him, the first thing is the location of the call. The second is the questions asked, and that is how one can understand whether the signal is real or fake“, explained Dimitrov.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 130 takeoffs and landings of air medical assistance.

Regarding the emergency electronic system in cars for calling 112 – eCall, he indicated that there have already been over 2,700 such calls, which leads to a shortening of the response time of the services.

„We also have many cross-border calls. When a person who does not speak the relevant language of the country is on the territory of another European country, he calls his relatives in Bulgaria. They submit a signal to us, we process it and send it. We have a unified 112 system in Europe. We have had signals to the Netherlands, France, Greece, Romania, in which our colleagues have responded“, explained Krasimir Dimitrov.

For “Eurovision“ in Burgas next year, additional operators and coordinators speaking different languages will be sent to answer any possible calls from guests at the event, Dimitrov also said.

"There is an idea for the contest to renovate one of the halls, in which a 112 telephone center will be created to accept only calls from the organizers and guests of the city who have come for the contest", he explained.

A coordination center will be built there, which we will use together with services such as the fire department, the police, the emergency services, etc., involved in the event, so that we can receive signals.