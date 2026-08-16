Accident shuts down Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant

The coal-fired power plant The “Bobov Dol“ thermal power plant has temporarily suspended its production activities. The shutdown of the power plants took place on the night of Saturday, August 15, 2026, at around 01:00, after a sudden breakthrough in the steam generator. Information about the incident was officially confirmed by the company's management.

What is the reason for the shutdown?

According to the executive director of the energy facility, Eng. Chavdar Stoynev, the reason for the forced disconnection from the network is a break in the heating surfaces of the boiler. The director commented to the media that such technical failures and depreciation problems are not an exception for the production cycle of such massive facilities. The teams at the plant are responding according to standard emergency protocol.

When is capacity expected to be restored?

As of 02:40 on August 16, 2026, intensive repair work continues to be carried out on site. The management assures that the accident will be completely eliminated by Monday (August 17) at the latest. Despite the shutdown, the plant claims that it is maintaining readiness to balance supplies in accordance with the requirements of the national electricity system.

Technical condition of the plant

Over the past few months, the TPP “Bobov Dol“ has been facing a series of technical and technological challenges. Currently one of the main units of the TPP has been shut down for a planned major overhaul, which is expected to be completed within September. The current emergency situation further complicates the production schedule of the energy company.